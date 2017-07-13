Jazz prodigy performs in Wichita

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Envision/Youtube

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – KSN was a proud sponsor of a fundraising concert for Envision Thursday night. KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann had the opportunity to host the event and to meet José André Montaño.

José is just 13 years old. He has cerebral palsy and was born blind–but that didn’t stop him.

José taught himself how to play piano and now he is a jazz prodigy.

“I hope that people are inspired when I play and I hope that people do the same things I do because I try to transmit all the energy and all of the feeling that I always transmit in my concerts,” said Montaño.

José has played all across the world including Asia and South America.

Envision works to provide sources for the blind and visually impaired through education and employment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s