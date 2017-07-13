Jazz prodigy performs in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – KSN was a proud sponsor of a fundraising concert for Envision Thursday night. KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann had the opportunity to host the event and to meet José André Montaño.

José is just 13 years old. He has cerebral palsy and was born blind–but that didn’t stop him.

José taught himself how to play piano and now he is a jazz prodigy.

“I hope that people are inspired when I play and I hope that people do the same things I do because I try to transmit all the energy and all of the feeling that I always transmit in my concerts,” said Montaño.

José has played all across the world including Asia and South America.

Envision works to provide sources for the blind and visually impaired through education and employment.

