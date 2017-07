WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Conquer The Gauntlet, the popular obstacle course race, is coming to Newton this Saturday. It’s a chance for anyone who’s interested to test themselves in a four-mile race that contains 25 obstacles.

Conquering the Gauntlet is anything but easy, but everyone is there to support each other and embrace the unpredictability of the course. For more information on this weekend’s race, head to the race’s website.