Big 12 Preseason Poll released

Irving, Texas – Oklahoma has been chosen to finish at the top of the standings for the second consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the fifth since 2011 in which the Sooners led the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 10 league titles, including the last two.

OU garnered 19 of 32 first-place votes and tallied 303 points to edge out Bedlam rival Oklahoma State. The Cowboys nabbed 12 first-place votes and totaled 294 points while Kansas State picked up the final first-place nod. Texas and TCU rounded out the top five followed by West Virginia, Baylor, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas.

The Big 12 Championship Game resumes in 2017 after a six-year absence, and will feature the top two finishers in the final league standings.

The Sooners welcome back 16 starters from offense and defense, including senior quarterback Baker Mayfield, a 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist. Mayfield repeated as the Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Head coaches and select student-athletes will converge in Frisco, Texas on July 17-18 for the annual Big 12 Football Media Days. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2 and additional FOX Sports affiliates. Exclusive coverage will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram (@Big12Conference). The official hashtag for Media Days will be #Big12FB.

2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Oklahoma (19) 303 Oklahoma State (12) 294 K-State (1) 231 Texas 213 TCU 202 West Virginia 183 Baylor 129 Texas Tech 85 Iowa State 83 Kansas 37