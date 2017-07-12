Wichita teacher arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita elementary school teacher was arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine Tuesday night.

Heather Jones, 48, was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lin Dehning, the arrest was made after a two month investigation.

Jones is currently being held on $57,500 bond.

