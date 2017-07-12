Water main leak, repairs force road closure in SE Wichita

By Published: Updated:
Part of East Lincoln Street is temporarily closed due to repairs being made as a result of a water main break. Crews hope to have the street back open by Thursday morning. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of East Lincoln Street has been closed due to recent water main leaks. That’s near Morris and Vassar in southeast Wichita.

According to officials, repairs should be complete by later Wednesday night or early tomorrow. Currently no thru traffic is allowed.

Officials said the work being done is the permanent pavement repair that is necessary because of four recent leaks in a 10 inch diameter cast iron water main from the 1940’s.

Traffic is expected to be open again by Thursday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s