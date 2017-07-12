Water main leak, repairs force road closure in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of East Lincoln Street has been closed due to recent water main leaks. That’s near Morris and Vassar in southeast Wichita.

According to officials, repairs should be complete by later Wednesday night or early tomorrow. Currently no thru traffic is allowed.

Officials said the work being done is the permanent pavement repair that is necessary because of four recent leaks in a 10 inch diameter cast iron water main from the 1940’s.

Traffic is expected to be open again by Thursday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.