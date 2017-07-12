US winter wheat forecast improves, still below year ago

Wheat (Photo by Carrie Towns)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The government has updated its forecast for winter wheat production now that harvest is under way across the nation’s breadbasket.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service projected on Wednesday that U.S. growers would bring in 1.28 billion bushels of winter wheat. That is up 2 percent from last month’s forecast, but is still down 23 percent from last year.

Its estimate is based on an estimated 49.7 bushels per acre with nearly 26 million acres expected to be harvested across the country.

The agency also had a more optimistic forecast in Kansas compared to just a month ago.

It is now projecting the Kansas wheat harvest to come in at 324.3 million bushels. Average yields are 47 bushels per acre. Kansas farmers are expected to cut 6.9 million acres of wheat.

