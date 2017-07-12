The American Red Cross shows off new vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross has a new vehicle to help with blood drives around Kansas.

A new state-of-the-art blood mobile was unveiled earlier today at the Red Cross Center in downtown Wichita.

The bus will be able to travel all across Kansas, collecting 5,500 donations annually. It is a welcome addition as the Red Cross faces a critical blood shortage.

“People get busy, they go on vacation, just schedules change so they may miss their regular appointment,” said Michelle Jantz, manager of collections, American Red Cross. “Additionally we aren’t collecting blood at schools and our high schools and our colleges are very active places for collecting blood so now if you’re eligible please give.”

The new blood mobile will be hitting the road next week. If you would like to check it out, the new bus will also be open for viewing before tonight’s Wingnuts game at 5:30.