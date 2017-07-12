The American Red Cross shows off new vehicle

By Published: Updated:
American Red Cross in Wichita. KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross has a new vehicle to help with blood drives around Kansas.

A new state-of-the-art blood mobile was unveiled earlier today at the Red Cross Center in downtown Wichita.

The bus will be able to travel all across Kansas, collecting 5,500 donations annually. It is a welcome addition as the Red Cross faces a critical blood shortage.

“People get busy, they go on vacation, just schedules change so they may miss their regular appointment,” said Michelle Jantz, manager of collections, American Red Cross. “Additionally we aren’t collecting blood at schools and our high schools and our colleges are very active places for collecting blood so now if you’re eligible please give.”

The new blood mobile will be hitting the road next week. If you would like to check it out, the new bus will also be open for viewing before tonight’s Wingnuts game at 5:30.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s