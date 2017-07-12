Tammy Snow to become first WFD fire chief on Monday

Tammy Snow was named the interim Fire Chief of the Wichita Fire Department on Tuesday. Fire Chief Ron Blackwell will retire on Friday. Photo courtesy Wichita Fire Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department will have a new female boss for the first time in history.

With Chief Ron Blackwell retiring, Deputy Chief Tammy Snow will lead the department as the interim chief.

Snow has been with the Wichita Fire Department for 29 years. KSN had the opportunity to sit down with her on Wednesday.

She said she is humbled to receive the opportunity to serve. Snow also hopes being the first female chief will inspire other women to join the force.

“As far as groundbreaking, I think it’s a great opportunity, to pioneer or trail the way for future females that are currently on the Wichita Fire Department and also be a role model for the youth that are out there,” said Snow.

Before joining the WFD Snow was a teacher and a coach at North High School.

She will take over her new role on Monday.

