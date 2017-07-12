Super Kansas Cash jackpot rolls to $3.305 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Lottery players have a chance to win millions of dollars in prizes this week. The estimated Super Kansas Cash jackpot for tonight’s drawing is a record-breaking $3.305 million.

One lucky ticket from the July 10 Super Kansas Cash drawing matched the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball to win $2,000. The winning ticket was sold in south central Kansas and remains unclaimed. The winning numbers in the July 10 drawing were 5-11-13-22-32 Super Cashball 4.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $155 million. The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $217 million.

