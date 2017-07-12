Super Kansas Cash jackpot rolls to $3.305 million

By Published:
Kansas Lottery
Kansas Lottery (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Lottery players have a chance to win millions of dollars in prizes this week. The estimated Super Kansas Cash jackpot for tonight’s drawing is a record-breaking $3.305 million.

One lucky ticket from the July 10 Super Kansas Cash drawing matched the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball to win $2,000. The winning ticket was sold in south central Kansas and remains unclaimed. The winning numbers in the July 10 drawing were 5-11-13-22-32 Super Cashball 4.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $155 million. The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $217 million.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s