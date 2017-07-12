Some city water slides are closed, others are open

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Hillsboro has closed its water slide. At least for now.

“If we get the right inspection report, that we are expecting later this week, we should be back in operation,” says Hillsboro city manager, Larry Paine. “When I saw it (new state law) I saw exactly what was happening. It was, well, until we get the inspection it’s going to be down. We’re not going to worry about somebody getting hurt or anything like that.”

The Hillsboro pool remains open. It’s just the slide that will have to stay closed until an official inspection from a certified inspector of amusement rides is complete.

Paine says the water slide in Hillsboro is sound. And he expects it to easily pass inspection. Paine is talking about regulations from the state and Senate Bill 86. The bill became law on July first and it says water slides have to be inspected by someone qualified to certify amusement rides.

Others are not so sure how clear the law reads.

The Newton pool slide remains open.

“The word that we got originally was that these types of municipal pools would not be included in the legislation,” says Newton city manager Bob Myers. “So it came as something of a surprise to find that some felt that it was. We researched that and we feel the law isn’t real clear on that.”

What is clear is that Hillsboro pool is open, but the slide will stay closed a while longer.

“I’d much rather have to deal with a little inconvenience rather than have something be a problem, have somebody get hurt and then have to deal with the consequences of that,” says Paine.

Newton city leaders say they continue to research the law, and are not ruling out an inspection in the future.