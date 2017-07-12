Singer, 13, earns final golden buzzer during AGT auditions

A 13-year-old girl from Miami closed out the America’s Got Talent Season 12 auditions by earning the final golden buzzer.

Angelina Green says she started taking singing seriously after her parents divorced.

“When I was little, my dad, one day he just left and he never came back,” Green said. “We were left with literally nothing.”

Green sang The Pretenders hit song “I’ll Stand By You,” earning a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike.

“You talked about how, you know, you’ve had a lot of pain in your life and you used music to make you feel better. And you know, if you move somebody emotionally, I think that’s the best thing music can do, and I think that’s what you just did,” said Howie Mandel.

“You’ve made my goose bumps have goose bumps,” said Simon Cowell. “The truth is, you know, we don’t get many people like you for a reason, because they’re hard to find. And genuinely, I’m excited because I think you are a really, really, really talented person.”

“I really, really loved what you just did. To me, you feel like there is an old soul inside of that little 13-year-old body, and I really, really loved it,” said Heidi Klum. “I loved it so much that I’m gonna hit the Gold Buzzer.”

“I can’t believe this is happening. Oh, my gosh! This is crazy,” said Green as she went backstage and hugged her mom.

Green is no stranger to the stage. She recently starred in a Miami Childrens Theater production of Beauty and the Beast.