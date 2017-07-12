One killed in two-vehicle crash near Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday responded to a two-vehicle crash. It happened around 4:15 at the intersection of South East 40 Ave and 4th Street on Airport Road west of Great Bend.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 1993 Mack truck driven by Thomas G. Bussier, age 61 of Sawyer, was southbound on Southeast 40 Avenue. A 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Robin L. Armstrong, age 57 of Ellinwood, was eastbound on 4th Street. The initial investigation indicates the Fusion failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and was struck in the driver’s door by the truck.

Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. Bussier was not injured.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by units of the Great Bend Fire Department, Great Bend EMS service as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol.

