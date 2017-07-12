One killed in Barber County crash

SHARON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old Sharon man was killed Tuesday afternoon from injuries he received during a truck collision.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Stem Road and Southeast Naron Road. It is one mile South of Sharon

A 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 33-year-old Attica man collided with a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by 62-year-old Mark Mathews of Sharon.

Mathews was transported to Medicine Lodge Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver and a 19-year-old passenger in the Dodge Ram were not injured.

