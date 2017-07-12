New WPD initiative already gaining popularity

Watermark Books is sending postcards in the mail as part of the "Building Bridges through Books" initiative aimed at growing community relations with the WPD. Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police kicked off their new initiative Tuesday aimed at helping to improve literacy and community relations, and it’s already a big hit.

The department teamed up with Watermark Books as part of the initiative called “Building Bridges through Books.” The program was just announced Tuesday, but several people have already signed up, including many families.

“I think sometimes they can be kind of intimidating with all the stuff they wear and everything like that and the stuff they see on TV,” said Dan Olsen, who signed up for the program. “I think this brings a human element to the police department so I think it’s really cool for the kids.”

Watermark Books is still accepting applications for people to join the program. If you or someone you know is interested, all you have to do is call the store to sign up at (316) 682-1181.

