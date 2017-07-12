Man arrested in northeast Wichita murder

Wichita police investigate a shooting in the 3900 block of East 13th on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Carly Willis/KSN news)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Wichita man was arrested for a murder last month. It happened June 17 in the 3900 block of East 13th Street North. The victim was 25-year-old Erick Vazquez.

According to arrest records, Keandre D. Summers was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for suspicion of first-degree murder, criminal discharge of firearm recklessly at an occupied vehicle.

Vazquez and his friend came to the strip mall to purchase cigarettes when two groups of men began firing at each other. Vazquez was caught in the crossfire. Police said he wasn’t the intended target.

No word on when Summers will make his first court appearance.

