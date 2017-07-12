Leavenworth police officer shoots, kills suspect

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) – Police say a northeast Kansas officer has shot and killed a suspect while investigating a vehicle theft.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night in Leavenworth. Police Chief Patrick Kitchens says the officer reported the shooting shortly after arriving to investigate the stolen vehicle.

Police have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to review the shooting, as is standard procedure. No other details were immediately released. Police didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.