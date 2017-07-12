KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, July 12, 2017

5:00AM We are off to a very warm and humid start this morning and the winds are as refreshing as a blow drier. Temps this morning will start off very warm and humid and we will once again sky rocket into the mid 90s by the time you are ready to have lunch. Highs today should top out in the triple digits just like yesterday on a gusty south wind. BRING IN YOUR PETS TODAY!! Don’t make them suffer in the heat of the afternoon.

