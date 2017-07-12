Child in KCK stolen vehicle found safe, authorities still searching for suspect

KSHB-TV Published: Updated:
Police are looking for the woman pictured in the above surveillance video. She stole a vehicle with a child in it from a Kansas City gas station. The child has since been found safe. Photo courtesy KSHB-TV
Police are looking for the woman pictured in the above surveillance video. Photo courtesy KSHB-TV

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – According to KSHB-TV, the child who was taken by a woman from a gas station in Kansas City has been found safe.

The unknown suspect who stole the vehicle the child was in is still on the loose.

Original Story:

Kansas City, Kansas police are searching for a stolen car with a child in the back seat.

Police are searching for a gray or silver 2006 Ford Focus, tag MO DP7E5X.

KCK police said 3-year-old Amaya Vester was sleeping in the back seat.

Police said the suspect is a woman with a dirty blonde ponytail wearing a sleeveless blue shirt/dress/blouse.

It’s unknown if the suspect is armed.

The car was stolen from the Valero gas station at 7th and Riverview, heading northbound.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s