Child in KCK stolen vehicle found safe, authorities still searching for suspect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – According to KSHB-TV, the child who was taken by a woman from a gas station in Kansas City has been found safe.

The unknown suspect who stole the vehicle the child was in is still on the loose.

—

Original Story:

Kansas City, Kansas police are searching for a stolen car with a child in the back seat.

Police are searching for a gray or silver 2006 Ford Focus, tag MO DP7E5X.

KCK police said 3-year-old Amaya Vester was sleeping in the back seat.

Police said the suspect is a woman with a dirty blonde ponytail wearing a sleeveless blue shirt/dress/blouse.

It’s unknown if the suspect is armed.

The car was stolen from the Valero gas station at 7th and Riverview, heading northbound.