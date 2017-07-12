Kansas State and Kansas both represented on preseason All-Big 12 Team

Big 12 Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The honorees include 14 seniors, 12 juniors and three sophomores. Only three players were unanimous selections at their position with Kansas defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr., Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown and Oklahoma State receiver James Washington. Fourteen were named to the 2016 All-Big 12 First Team while eight were on the second team.

Selections for the preseason individual awards were quarterback Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) as Offensive Player of the Year, lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr. (Kansas) as Defensive Player of the Year and quarterback Will Grier (West Virginia) as Newcomer of the Year.

Mayfield was a 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist and named to the All-Big 12 First Team while leading the Sooners to their second-straight Big 12 Championship and a win over Auburn in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He is the only player in OU history to register at least 5,000 career passing yards (7,665) and rushing yards (582). Last season, Mayfield set the FBS single season pass efficiency rating record with a mark of 196.4 and also led the nation in completion percentage (70.9) and yards per pass attempt (11.1). He threw for 3,965 yards and 40 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

Armstrong was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2016 as a sophomore. He registered 10.0 sacks to place second in the Conference and 18th nationally. His 20.0 tackles-for-loss led the Big 12 and was the fifth-best total in the NCAA. Armstrong recorded 56 total tackles last season along with five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His three forced fumbles tied for first in the league.

Grier begins his first season as a junior signal caller for West Virginia after sitting out 2016 to fulfill NCAA transfer requirements. He played in six games and started five as a redshirt freshman at Florida in 2015, completing 106-of-161 passes for 1,204 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished with 20 or more completions in three games and threw multiple TD passes in four outings.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Thursday, followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Frisco, Texas on July 17-18. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2 and other FOX Sports affiliates. Exclusive coverage from the event will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram(@Big12Conference). The official hashtag for the event will be #Big12FB.

 

2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year:          Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Austin, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year:          Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas, DE, Jr., Houston, Texas

Newcomer of the Year:                     Will Grier, West Virginia, QB, Jr., Davidson, N.C.

 

Offense

Pos             Name                                    School                            Ht                  Wt             Class Hometown

QB              Baker Mayfield 1               Oklahoma                         6-1                220               Sr.                    Austin, Texas

RB               Justice Hill 2                Oklahoma State                   5-10               185               So.                    Tulsa, Okla.

RB               Justin Crawford 2          West Virginia                     6-0               202               Sr. Columbus, Ga.

FB               Winston Dimel 1             Kansas State                      6-1                235               Jr. Manhattan, Kan.

WR              James Washington* 1  Oklahoma State                   6-0               205               Sr. Stamford, Texas

WR              Allen Lazard 1                   Iowa State                        6-5                222               Sr. Urbandale, Iowa

WR              Keke Coutee 3                  Texas Tech                       5-11                180               Jr.                    Lufkin, Texas

TE               Mark Andrews 1                Oklahoma                         6-5                254               Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz.

OL               Orlando Brown* 1              Oklahoma                        6-8                345               Jr.                    Duluth, Ga.

OL               Connor Williams 1                 Texas                            6-6               320               Jr.                    Coppell, Texas

OL               Dalton Risner 1               Kansas State                      6-5               300               Jr.                    Wiggins, Colo.

OL               Austin Schlottmann 2           TCU                             6-6               300              Sr. Brenham, Texas

OL               Zach Crabtree 2           Oklahoma State                    6-7                310               Sr. Mansfield, Texas

PK               Clayton Hatfield              Texas Tech                      5-10               185               Jr.                    Boerne, Texas

KR/PR        KaVontae Turpin 3                TCU                             5-9                153               Jr.                    Monroe, La.

 

Defense

DL               Dorance Armstrong Jr.* 1   Kansas                           6-4               246               Jr. Houston, Texas

DL               K.J. Smith 1                          Baylor                            6-1                260              Sr.                    Frisco, Texas

DL               Reggie Walker                Kansas State                      6-2                235              So. Ponchatoula, La.

DL               Poona Ford 3                        Texas                            6-0                310               Sr.                    Hilton Head, S.C.

DL               Malcolm Roach 3                  Texas                            6-3               270              So.                    Baton Rouge, La.

LB               Travin Howard 1                     TCU                              6-1                 213               Sr. Longview, Texas

LB               Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 2    Oklahoma                         6-1                240               Sr. Houston, Texas

LB               Malik Jefferson                   Texas                            6-3               240              Jr. Mesquite, Texas

DB              D.J. Reed 1                      Kansas State                      5-9                188               Jr. Bakersfield, Calif.

DB              Jordan Thomas 1              Oklahoma                        6-0                185               Sr.                    Klein, Texas

DB              Tre Flowers 2               Oklahoma State                    6-3               200              Sr. Converse,  Texas

DB              Kamari Cotton-Moya 2     Iowa State                        6-2                198               Sr. Bakersfield, Calif.

DB              Nick Orr 2                               TCU                             6-3                187               Sr.                    DeSoto, Texas

P                 Michael Dickson 1                Texas                            6-3               205               Jr.                    Sydney, Australia

 

*Unanimous Selection to Preseason Team

1 2016 All-Big 12 First Team selection

2 2016 All-Big 12 Second Team selection

3 2016 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s