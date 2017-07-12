Kansas State and Kansas both represented on preseason All-Big 12 Team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The honorees include 14 seniors, 12 juniors and three sophomores. Only three players were unanimous selections at their position with Kansas defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr., Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown and Oklahoma State receiver James Washington. Fourteen were named to the 2016 All-Big 12 First Team while eight were on the second team.

Selections for the preseason individual awards were quarterback Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) as Offensive Player of the Year, lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr. (Kansas) as Defensive Player of the Year and quarterback Will Grier (West Virginia) as Newcomer of the Year.

Mayfield was a 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist and named to the All-Big 12 First Team while leading the Sooners to their second-straight Big 12 Championship and a win over Auburn in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He is the only player in OU history to register at least 5,000 career passing yards (7,665) and rushing yards (582). Last season, Mayfield set the FBS single season pass efficiency rating record with a mark of 196.4 and also led the nation in completion percentage (70.9) and yards per pass attempt (11.1). He threw for 3,965 yards and 40 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

Armstrong was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2016 as a sophomore. He registered 10.0 sacks to place second in the Conference and 18th nationally. His 20.0 tackles-for-loss led the Big 12 and was the fifth-best total in the NCAA. Armstrong recorded 56 total tackles last season along with five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His three forced fumbles tied for first in the league.

Grier begins his first season as a junior signal caller for West Virginia after sitting out 2016 to fulfill NCAA transfer requirements. He played in six games and started five as a redshirt freshman at Florida in 2015, completing 106-of-161 passes for 1,204 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished with 20 or more completions in three games and threw multiple TD passes in four outings.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Thursday, followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Frisco, Texas on July 17-18. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2 and other FOX Sports affiliates. Exclusive coverage from the event will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram(@Big12Conference). The official hashtag for the event will be #Big12FB.

2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Austin, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas, DE, Jr., Houston, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Will Grier, West Virginia, QB, Jr., Davidson, N.C.

Offense

Pos Name School Ht Wt Class Hometown

QB Baker Mayfield 1 Oklahoma 6-1 220 Sr. Austin, Texas

RB Justice Hill 2 Oklahoma State 5-10 185 So. Tulsa, Okla.

RB Justin Crawford 2 West Virginia 6-0 202 Sr. Columbus, Ga.

FB Winston Dimel 1 Kansas State 6-1 235 Jr. Manhattan, Kan.

WR James Washington* 1 Oklahoma State 6-0 205 Sr. Stamford, Texas

WR Allen Lazard 1 Iowa State 6-5 222 Sr. Urbandale, Iowa

WR Keke Coutee 3 Texas Tech 5-11 180 Jr. Lufkin, Texas

TE Mark Andrews 1 Oklahoma 6-5 254 Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz.

OL Orlando Brown* 1 Oklahoma 6-8 345 Jr. Duluth, Ga.

OL Connor Williams 1 Texas 6-6 320 Jr. Coppell, Texas

OL Dalton Risner 1 Kansas State 6-5 300 Jr. Wiggins, Colo.

OL Austin Schlottmann 2 TCU 6-6 300 Sr. Brenham, Texas

OL Zach Crabtree 2 Oklahoma State 6-7 310 Sr. Mansfield, Texas

PK Clayton Hatfield Texas Tech 5-10 185 Jr. Boerne, Texas

KR/PR KaVontae Turpin 3 TCU 5-9 153 Jr. Monroe, La.

Defense

DL Dorance Armstrong Jr.* 1 Kansas 6-4 246 Jr. Houston, Texas

DL K.J. Smith 1 Baylor 6-1 260 Sr. Frisco, Texas

DL Reggie Walker Kansas State 6-2 235 So. Ponchatoula, La.

DL Poona Ford 3 Texas 6-0 310 Sr. Hilton Head, S.C.

DL Malcolm Roach 3 Texas 6-3 270 So. Baton Rouge, La.

LB Travin Howard 1 TCU 6-1 213 Sr. Longview, Texas

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 2 Oklahoma 6-1 240 Sr. Houston, Texas

LB Malik Jefferson Texas 6-3 240 Jr. Mesquite, Texas

DB D.J. Reed 1 Kansas State 5-9 188 Jr. Bakersfield, Calif.

DB Jordan Thomas 1 Oklahoma 6-0 185 Sr. Klein, Texas

DB Tre Flowers 2 Oklahoma State 6-3 200 Sr. Converse, Texas

DB Kamari Cotton-Moya 2 Iowa State 6-2 198 Sr. Bakersfield, Calif.

DB Nick Orr 2 TCU 6-3 187 Sr. DeSoto, Texas

P Michael Dickson 1 Texas 6-3 205 Jr. Sydney, Australia

*Unanimous Selection to Preseason Team

1 2016 All-Big 12 First Team selection

2 2016 All-Big 12 Second Team selection

3 2016 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention