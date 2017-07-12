How outdoor workers beat the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The hot weather has been plaguing us all lately and for some of us, walking into a nice air conditioned place of business is a relief but some folks don’t have that benefit.

“Unfortunately, they don’t build AC units into our tractors,” said James Smith of Amazing Green. “We’ve been mowing lawns since 6 am this morning and haven’t caught a gust of wind since.”

Green says his secret to beating the heat is all about timing.

“The earlier we can get in here and get started, the better,” said Green.

Then there’s folks like Jahdiel Florez, who took on a summer job painting with his dad.

“Right now we are working on staircases, so we aren’t right in the heat but working near concrete, I feel like it gets even hotter,” said Florez.

Different job for these guys but they both say the best way to beat the heat is to stay out of it.

“Yea,” laughed Florez. “If I could be at home with my phone and some air conditioning, I’d say that would be the best way to keep cool.”

When working outdoors in these hot temperatures, one of the most important things to do is to stay hydrated. This helps to avoid heat exhaustion when working long hours.

“Most times we’re out here 10 to 12 hours a day,” said James.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include: headaches, cramps, dizziness and nausea.

These days if you see some of these guys out there working, give them a friendly honk and maybe even bring them some waters. Their service to beautifying our communities is much appreciated.