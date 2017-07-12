Girl found safe after car in which she slept was stolen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have found a girl safe in the backseat of a car where she was sleeping when the vehicle was stolen from a Kansas City, Kansas, gas station.

The Kansas City Star reports that a woman stole the car around 7 p.m. Wednesday after the driver left the vehicle running with the girl inside while he went into the gas station.

Authorities found the child about an hour later in Tonganoxie in neighboring Leavenworth County. The girl is around 4 years old. Police say she wasn’t hurt but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police dogs were used to search a nearby wooded area, but officers didn’t immediately find the suspected thief or a man who was with her. The man was driving an older utility truck.

