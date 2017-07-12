Four sentenced in shooting death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people were sentenced to prison in connection with the shooting death of a Wichita man.

Martin Carlos-Decasas, 50, was shot once in the chest during a robbery in a home in the 2500 block of East Murdock on September 8, 2016.

District Court Judge Joe Kisner sentenced Danny Williams Jr., 19 of Wichita, to 328 months in prison. Williams was convicted of second-degree intentional murder and aggravated robbery.

Ashley Evans, 22 of Wichita, was convicted of second-degree reckless murder and attempted aggravated robbery. Judge Kisner sentenced her to 123 months in prison.

Shaqwania Mathis, 20 of Wichita, was convicted of second-degree intentional murder and attempted aggravated robbery. She was sentenced to 155 months.

Evian Matias, 18 of Wichita, was convicted of second-degree reckless murder and attempted aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 181 months in prison.

