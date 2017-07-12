Feds stop requiring bi-weekly Kansas reports on Medicaid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal officials are no longer requiring Kansas to file bi-weekly reports on a large backlog of applicants for the state’s privatized Medicaid program.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was notified last week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid that the state can discontinue the reports it has been sending since early 2006. At the time, Kansas had more than 7,000 backlogged applications that had been pending for more than 45 days for its Medicaid program, called KanCare.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports health department spokeswoman Angela deRocha said the federal agency was satisfied with the progress and results the state has achieved.

The CMS said it will still periodically ask Kansas for updates on its eligibility processing.

