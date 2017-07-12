FC Wichita rallies for 3-2 win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – FC Wichita dominated possession and shots on goal in the first half of tonight’s Heartland Conference playoff game against Dallas City FC. Where they weren’t dominating was the scoreboard.

Dallas City FC led 2-1 at the half, but it didn’t take FC Wichita long to get the equalizer. Leo Sosa converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute to tie things up at 2. Then Boris Tonsi gave the home team the lead for good in the 86th minute. FC Wichita now moves on to Saturday’s championship game against Tulsa. That will take place at 7:15 p.m. at the Stryker Soccer Complex.