Don’t let your A/C unit break during the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HVAC business are weather dependent. Business will increase during the hot and cold months.

For one local business, there have been non-stop service calls to fix broken air conditioning systems.

On Tuesday afternoon, H&W Heating and Cooling went on a service call for a leaking A/C unit. A clogged condensate drain line is one of many problems crews are seeing during the summer.

“Dirty condenser coils on the outside unit, dirty coils on the inside, dirty filters, plugged condensate drains, just the simple stuff really,” Lee Yee explained.

Any one of these problems can leave a homeowner with a broken A/C unit.

According to Yee, a lot of these problems are caused by homeowners simply not maintaining their system.

One way to do that is by checking and replacing the filter. Repair crews said these can get plugged up with all kinds of stuff.

“I’ve noticed a lot of filters, when they’re black, the homeowners will burn candles,” said Yee. “The smoke and the wax will get caught in the filter, and that’ll plug them up.”

Repair crews also recommend checking the evaporator coils, located on the outside of the unit. If it looks like it has a blanket of dust, lightly spray it with water.

Lastly, crews encourage homeowners to have the A/C unit maintained every year.

“It is a lot cheaper in the long run to have it checked once then to make repairs to it,” said Yee.

