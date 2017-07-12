Data of 6 million Verizon users leaked online

CNN Money reports that Verizon has confirmed that personal data of 6 million customers was leaked online.

According to the report, the security issue, which was discovered through research firm UpGuard, was caused by a security setting that was misconfigured. The report says that the error was “human error.”

The report also says that customer phone numbers, names, and some PIN codes were made publicly available online. However, according to CNN, Verizon said no loss or theft of customer information has occurred.