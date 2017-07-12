Child transported to hospital after being struck by BB

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child was taken to the hospital after being struck with a BB. The incident happened around midnight at 3rd and Doris Streets. That is in between Central and Maple just east of I-235.

Wichita police tell KSN that a 29-year-old man was with his 8-year-old son when the child was struck in the head with an unknown object.

The child, initially in critical condition, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The object was found to be a BB. The child was treated and released.

There is no suspect at this time. If anyone has information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

