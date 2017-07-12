Child transported to hospital after being struck by BB

KSNW Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child was taken to the hospital after being struck with a BB. The incident happened around midnight at 3rd and Doris Streets. That is in between Central and Maple just east of I-235.

Wichita police tell KSN that a 29-year-old man was with his 8-year-old son when the child was struck in the head with an unknown object.

The child, initially in critical condition, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The object was found to be a BB. The child was treated and released.

There is no suspect at this time. If anyone has information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s