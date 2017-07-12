Child shot, wounded during Lenexa hotel altercation

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old child has been shot in the leg as two adults argued at an extended-stay hotel in suburban Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened Tuesday at Crossland Economy Studios in Lenexa. The release said the child was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a “full recovery.”

A male suspect was later found at a Topeka residence and taken to the jail in Johnson County to await his first appearance. The man’s name and his relationship to the child haven’t been released.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

