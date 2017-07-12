Cameras capture drowning elephant being saved

EASTERN PROVINCE, Sri Lanka (CNN) – An amazing rescue in Sri Lanka. A group of naval personnel saved an elephant caught in an ocean current Tuesday.

It took several boats, a team of navy divers and officials with Sri Lanka’s Department of Wildlife to rescue the elephant. They used ropes to safely guide the animal from the water to dry land.

The elephant was later handed over to wildlife officials.

