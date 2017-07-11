Sheriff’s vehicle involved in crash on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the Nissan was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway and struck Shawnee County Sheriff’s 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe that was legally parked monitoring traffic.

Officials on scene told KSNT News that driver of the Nissan, identified as Brooklyn McKay Rhyne, 20, of Topeka, had a medical condition that caused her to lose control of the vehicle. Rhyne was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Stormont Vail with minor injuries. A dog was also inside her vehicle and only had minor injuries as well.

Sgt. Bradley Metz, 45, of Topeka was identified as the driver in the Tahoe. He was taken to Stormont Vail with minor injuries. KHP reports he was wearing a seat belt.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.