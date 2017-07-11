Sheriff’s vehicle involved in crash on I-70

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo: Alec Gartner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the Nissan was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway and struck Shawnee County Sheriff’s 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe that was legally parked monitoring traffic.

Officials on scene told KSNT News that driver of the Nissan, identified as Brooklyn McKay Rhyne, 20, of Topeka, had a medical condition that caused her to lose control of the vehicle. Rhyne was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Stormont Vail with minor injuries. A dog was also inside her vehicle and only had minor injuries as well.

Sgt. Bradley Metz, 45, of Topeka was identified as the driver in the Tahoe. He was taken to Stormont Vail with minor injuries. KHP reports he was wearing a seat belt.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s