School leaders are on the move

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita school leaders have a hectic month ahead of them.

They are moving from their administrative offices in the downtown area to new offices inside the old Southeast High School at Lincoln and Edgemoor.

At the same time the district is dealing with enrollment and administration employees are also handling moving equipment and supplies. They’re doing it one department at a time, so if residents need to meet with one of the departments they should call first to see which building the department is in.

“As we’re trying to meet tight deadlines to move things, we’re also trying to get ready for the new school year and enrollment is going on now for online enrollment and get ready for in-person enrollment and the start of the new school year so it’s a little bit of a hectic time,” said Susan Arensman, spokesperson for USD 259.

Arensman said the move will take until the end of August. After that, the old office building will be converted into apartments.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.