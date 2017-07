Former Wichita State Shockers star Ron Baker has reached an agreement with the New York Knicks on a two-year contract for $8.9 million.

The contract also allows Baker to opt out in the second year and become a free agent if he chooses. Baker played in 52 games last season for the Knicks, and averaged 4.1 points per game. Baker figures to get more playing time this upcoming season for New York.