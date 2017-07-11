Report: Kansas wheat harvest almost finished

Kansas harvest (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The latest government snapshot shows the Kansas winter wheat harvest is almost complete.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 93 percent of the wheat has been cut. That is near the 89 percent reported a year ago as well as the average for this time. The agency says warm, dry weather helped aided harvest progress.

Other field crops in Kansas are also making progress.

About 3 percent of the soybeans in the state are now setting pods. Four percent of the sorghum has headed. About 36 percent of the corn is now silking.

The agency rated corn condition as 10 percent excellent, 51 percent good and 31 percent fair. Another 8 percent is in poor to very poor condition.

