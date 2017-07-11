Officials prepare for hot weather during LAW camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting today, more than a 100 kids are going to be out in the heat during the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s LAW Camp. The camp takes place at Lake Afton.

The camp’s purpose is to create a partnership between law enforcement and youth. Using members of law enforcement as role models, LAW Camp’s goal is to help build self-esteem, confidence, and trust through activities that stimulate positive behavior.

Camp activities include a deputy-led martial arts demonstration, wall climbing, canoeing, fishing, and swimming.

Those organizing the law camp know this week is one of the hottest so far, and they’re making sure the kids stay cool.

“The kids will be given hats right off the bat and will be given water bottles that they will carry with them all the time, and we’ll be pushing the water to the kids to make sure they keep drinking water. We have all sorts of water activities for them to keep them cooled off,” said Lt. Lin Dehning, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

There will also be a paramedic on scene 24 hours a day. The camp starts at noon and runs through Friday.

LAW Camp is conducted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Kansas Army National Guard. It is supported by the Wichita Crime Commission, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Sedgwick County, and more than 25 public and private sector organizations.

