Men who stopped train attack to star in Clint Eastwood film

In this Sept. 11, 2015 file photo, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, left, U.S. Airman Spencer Stone, center, and Anthony Sadler attend a parade held to honor the three Americans who stopped a gunman on a Paris-bound passenger train, in Sacramento, Calif. The three Sacramento-area men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat. Sadler, Skarlatos, and Stone will star in "15:17 to Paris," which began production this week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The three California men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat.

Warner Brothers says in a statement Tuesday that Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, U.S. Army Spc. Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler will star in “The 15:17 to Paris.”

The film, which began production this week, follows the lives of the three friends from childhood to the evening when they helped subdue a suspected terrorist who opened fire inside a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

The Sacramento-area men were vacationing in Europe when they tackled Ayoub El-Khazzani, a man who authorities said has ties to radical Islam. El-Khazzani had boarded the Paris-bound train with a Kalashnikov rifle, pistol and box cutter.

