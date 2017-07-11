Meet Wichita’s own ‘Air Bud’ with a curve ball twist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita dog is gaining in popularity for his baseball-watching skills.

Buddha is an 8-month-old Border Collie. While he has the energy of a young pup, his owner says he has the brains of a much older dog.

“He’s smart, too smart sometimes,” said owner Jaclyn McCaleb.

McCaleb and her family adopted Buddha in December of 2016.

“Buddha is actually new to our family. He was my Christmas present,” McCaleb said.

Oddly enough, Buddha came with a gift of his own; a gift for the sport of baseball.

“I just think he wants to play ball. He wants to be out there in the action,” McCaleb said.

Like many dogs, Buddha can play a mean game of fetch, but that’s not what makes him so special. Buddha is quite the baseball spectator, according to McCaleb. In fact, he intently watches each and every play of each and every League 42 game he attends.

“He just likes to be in the middle of the action. He’s a working dog. He likes to herd people, chase after things,” McCaleb said. “If there is a scoring play where there’s a lot of cheering, he likes to kind of bark and cheer along with the crowd.”

Some League 42 officials and players consider Buddha a mascot for some of the league’s teams. They say they can always count on him to put on a show no matter what kind of ball game is taking place on the field.

“He would rather be nowhere else in this world than right here watching this game,” McCaleb said.

