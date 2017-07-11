Literacy program aims to improve WPD, community relationship

Over the last year there’s been tension, and understanding between Wichita and its men and women in blue.

“We had so many things going on in years past of different things… Black Lives Matter and, you know, we had that cookout that we had with the police department. I think this is another step of building that relationship that we need,” says mentor and Program Director of Rise Up For Youth, David Gilkey.

Since that protest, Wichita’s police Chief Gordon Ramsay has been engaging the community. But the newest initiative takes the cake for most original.

“It sounds a little strange, but it’s intriguing,” says Wichitan Teri Spencer.

A chance to improve relations by flipping pages.

“Maybe they get to know that officer on a first name basis, this officer get to know this family on a first name basis, and they can be able to connect to one another through just, reading books,” says Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department.

Thanks to Watermark Books and Café, police will soon be reading and discussing books with some of you.

Mentor David Gilkey, who was a part of last year’s protest, and cookout, says he has seen change and hopes the divide between police and the community continues to improve.

Gilkey says, “As long as the community see that they are trying to make a change, they are going to start making a change also. Because they see that because, ‘okay if they can do something different, why can’t we join in and help them do it?’”

Wichitans we spoke with are on board with this new initiative and say it could help people of all generations.

“He is only two but he will get to see the good side of everyone and I really like the idea,” says Teri Spencer.

Wichitan Linda Smith says, “A lot of times when they grow up, you know, they listen to their parents and people around them who don’t say very nice things about police nowadays. So, I mean this is a good idea and a good opportunity to realize that police are the good guys to.”

If you don’t receive a post card, you can still sign up for the program. All you have to do is call Watermark Books to start the process.

Click here to get to the café’s website. The number to the cafe is (316) 682-1181.