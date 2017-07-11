Kansas Basketball gets ready for Italy trip

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Practice No. 3 is on the books as the Kansas men’s basketball teams continues preparations for its Summer Tour to Italy, which is set to begin July 31. Head coach Bill Self, along with sophomore guard Malik Newman and junior forward Dedric Lawson, met with the media Tuesday to discuss the team’s progress following its third of 10 practices before the squad departs for Rome.

The Jayhawks will embark on their nine-day excursion through Italy July 31-August 8. Kansas will play four games against Italian All-Star teams, the first to be held on Aug. 2 in Rome. For more information on the Summer Tour and how to follow the Jayhawks in Italy, visit KUAthletics.com.