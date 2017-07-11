Kansas Basketball gets ready for Italy trip

Kansas Athletics Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Practice No. 3 is on the books as the Kansas men’s basketball teams continues preparations for its Summer Tour to Italy, which is set to begin July 31. Head coach Bill Self, along with sophomore guard Malik Newman and junior forward Dedric Lawson, met with the media Tuesday to discuss the team’s progress following its third of 10 practices before the squad departs for Rome.

The Jayhawks will embark on their nine-day excursion through Italy July 31-August 8. Kansas will play four games against Italian All-Star teams, the first to be held on Aug. 2 in Rome. For more information on the Summer Tour and how to follow the Jayhawks in Italy, visit KUAthletics.com.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s