Jose Andre Montano to perform in concert

Jose Andre Montano will be performing at the WSU Metropolitan Complex Auditorium July 13. Photo courtesy Envision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jose Andre Montano will be performing during a family concert on Thursday, July 13. Montano is a jazz piano prodigy who s blind. He has previously performed at the Kennedy Center and World Bank.

The concert is being put on through Envision, a Wichita company that has been involved in the visually impaired community for over eight decades.

Montano will be accompanied by Kirk Russell and Jordan Bollig.

Proceeds from the event will support those who are blind or visually impaired.

The concert will be held at the WSU Metropolitan Complex Auditorium. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 and tickets sold at the door are $15.

If you are interested in supporting this cause and buying tickets, click here.

To learn more about Envision’s mission and story, you may visit their website.

