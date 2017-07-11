Dozens hope to save McAdams pool

By and Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans pled with city council members Tuesday in order to save a local pool.

Dozens of adults and children joined the meeting to talk about saving McAdams.

The pool was closed back in February due to attendance and cost concerns. The pool will be converted to a splash pad.

Residents who use the pool say closing it takes away a vital part of their community.

“You adults keep telling us kids to take pride in our community. But you adults wanna take all of our resources. What’s left for us to take pride in?” said Tamara Parker, Wichita resident.

Swim USA and local sororities say they are planning to help bring attention to the pool.

