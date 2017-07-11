Deputies searching for man in connection with trailer home fire

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a fire that was started at a trailer home early Tuesday morning.

Officials said they are looking for 25-year-old Jacob T. Andes as a person of interest in the fire.

Authorities were dispatched for a disturbance and upon arrival they observed smoke coming from a single wide trailer home that soon became engulfed.

A deputy reported hearing what sounded like popping noises from inside the residence and believed it could either be gun shots or noises from the fire itself. A perimeter was set up and crews with the Winfield Fire Department and Atlanta Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation regarding the cause and origin of the fire.

