Deputies searching for man in connection with trailer home fire

By Published:
Authorities are looking for Jacob T. Andes, 25, in connection with a trailer home fire Tuesday in Cowley County. Photo courtesy Cowley County Sheriff's Office

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a fire that was started at a trailer home early Tuesday morning.

Officials said they are looking for 25-year-old Jacob T. Andes as a person of interest in the fire.

Authorities were dispatched for a disturbance and upon arrival they observed smoke coming from a single wide trailer home that soon became engulfed.

A deputy reported hearing what sounded like popping noises from inside the residence and believed it could either be gun shots or noises from the fire itself. A perimeter was set up and crews with the Winfield Fire Department and Atlanta Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation regarding the cause and origin of the fire.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s