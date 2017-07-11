Concealed carry applications lowest in Kansas since 2006

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his office received 5,100 applications for concealed carry licenses in Kansas in the last fiscal year.

That’s the lowest total in a fiscal year since the program began in 2006.

In 2015, a legislative change allowed eligible Kansans to carry concealed without a license.

Tim Emerson is an employee at Bullseye Shooting Range.

He says the drop in applications doesn’t come as a surprise.

“Governor Brownback signed the executive order that allowed for concealed carry without a permit and I think it is just a function of those numbers catching up,” said Emerson.

Emerson says he often gets asked if it is even worth taking a concealed carry class, considering people have been able to bypass it for the last two years.

“We get that frequently, people asking that in light the executive order should we even take the class, and we always answer yes,” said Emerson.

He says concealed courses concentrate mainly on instruction and about Kansas law.

It’s something Emerson believes is very important.

“Why not get the education, why not be a professional about it, the constitutional aspect of it is one thing, why not ere on the side of getting some education,” said Emerson.

Concealed carry licenses are still required in most states, and a Kansas license is currently recognized in 38 other states.

In a press release today, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt spoke about the importance of concealed carry licenses.

“Many Kansans continue to recognize the benefits of obtaining a license, including our reciprocity agreements with other states,” Schmidt said. “We continue to work with other states to ensure Kansas licenses are recognized.”

While the number of new applications has decreased, Schmidt says most Kansans who already have permits are choosing to keep them active and renew them.

The Concealed Carry Licensing Unit says they received more than 21,000 renewal applications during the last fiscal year.

Currently, more than 83,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.

More information on the concealed carry licensing program is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.