Chick-fil-A offers free food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call and wants to fill your tummies with chicken, today!

Chick-fil-A is giving away one free meal to every brave soul who dresses up as a cow on their national appreciation day, July 11.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from “head-to-hoof” or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

Children in cow costumes will also get a free kid’s meal.

This is the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, allowing guests to share their experience with friends and family.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will start on July 11 and last until 7 p.m. that evening. You can find your closest location here.

