Bel Aire park temporarily closed due to bees

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – A park in Bel Aire is closed for at least a little while, after a swarm of bees moved in.

City officials said the bees were discovered living in the sand pit at Denise Park. Due to safety concerns, officials closed the park and called in the experts to take care of the problem.

They enlisted the help of Brandon Jensen, a beekeeper from Leon.

“We’re using an essential oil-based spray that has 6 or 7 different essential oils that repels the bees,” explained Jensen.

Jensen said that the repellent uses lemon and eucalyptus oils. He has already treated the area once, but he said he will treat it again a couple more times, just to make sure the playground is bee-free.

