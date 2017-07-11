7-Eleven continues free Slurpee tradition on 7/11

IRVING, Texas (AP) — 7-Eleven stores across the country are giving away free Slurpee drinks to celebrate the convenience store chain’s 90th birthday.

This marks the 16th straight year 7-Eleven has given out its iconic frozen drink on July 11th or 7/11. The company expects to hand out 9 million free small Slurpees during the promotion that runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

7-Eleven was launched in 1927, and the Slurpee was first introduced in 1966. The company says it has sold 7.4 billion Slurpees since its introduction.