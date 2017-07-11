4 people killed in fiery crash on I-70 in eastern Kansas

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSHB) – Four people were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 near Bonner Springs, Kansas on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident involved two 18-wheelers and two vehicles near Interstate 70 near 174th Street, near the turnpike. This portion of the highway will be closed for an extended amount of time, officials said.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, one tractor trailer struck the back of a SUV and passenger car then hit another tractor trailer.

Officials said the two passengers in the car and the passengers in the SUV were killed.

The conditions of the truckers are not known at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Interstate 70 eastbound at West/East Lawrence and the Tonganoxie exits are shutdown. Interstate 70 westbound is being diverted off the highway at K-7 Highway.

Officials said there were no hazardous materials in the semis.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the fire.