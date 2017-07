The Wichita State baseball team kicked off their Advanced All Skills camp today for future Shockers over at Eck Stadium. Current WSU players helped kids ages 6-12 learn the basics of the game.

The camp continues tomorrow morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For the kids, it’s a great opportunity to play some games on WSU’s home field. For the players, it’s a great chance to see the next generation of baseball players, and to convince them to come to Wichita State!