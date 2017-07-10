Wichita schools begin to move administrative offices

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools system is beginning to move administrative offices to the old Southeast High School building at 903 S. Edgemoor. The transition will occur through August 31.

The district’s administrative offices are moving following the BOE’s decision in June 2013 to relocate Southeast High School to its brand-new facility at 127th and Pawnee. The administrative offices are relocating to fulfill a promise to the neighborhood that the building at Lincoln and Edgemoor would remain vibrant once Southeast relocated.

The BOE approved the sale of the current administration building at 201 N. Water in December 2014. It is planned to become residential units.

Parents, business partners, and vendors are asked to call 973-4000 before coming to the administration offices to ensure the location of the department they wish to visit.

