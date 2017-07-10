Wichita police investigate robbery and shots fired call

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a robbery that happened early Monday morning in south Wichita.

Around 2 a.m., a 22-year-old clerk at the Valero in the 800 block of South Meridian reports a suspect armed with a gun came in and demanded money. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While fleeing the store, a 38-year-old witness fired shots into the air. The suspect climbed into a white pickup and left the scene.

The suspect is a woman, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a yellow mask, yellow gloves, a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

