Westar and Great Plains Energy Announce New Merger Agreement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy have announced a merger between the two companies. A previous agreement was blocked by the Kansas Corporation Commission. The new combined company will provide electric utilities to nearly one million customers in Kansas and another 600,000 customers in Missouri.

The merger creates a company with a combined equity value of nearly 14 billion dollars. In a media release this morning, the two companies say the merger will create a savings between $35-40 million dollars by 2018 and $140-170 million by 2021.The company also says in the release, there will be no layoffs as a result of the merger. They say any reductions in staff will come through attrition and normal retirements from Westar and Great Plains Energy.